Vijayawada: Women organisations demand Ramdev's arrest

Vijayawada(NTR District): Women's organisations staged a protest on Sunday demanding the arrest of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev for his remarks against women.

It should be noted here that Baba's recent remarks on women in Maharashtra sparked controversy in the country. Ramdev while participating in a Yoga programme said women can look good in anything - saree, salwar kameez or even when they wear nothing. This has sparked protest in many parts of India. In Vijayawada, All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) and other organisations staged a protest at Gandhi Nagar on Sunday and demanded the government for the arrest of Baba Ramdev. The angry protestors garlanded the portrait of Ramdev with slippers and strongly condemned his remarks.

NFIW State general secretary P Durga Bhavani alleged that corporate groups are supporting fake Babas, who cheat consumers with fake products. She alleged these Babas and Gurus in the disguise of spiritualism are reminding the Manu culture. She said it is unfortunate that fake Babas and Gurus are insulting women and making derogatory comments.

AIDWA State vice-president Katragadda Swarupa Rani condemned the remarks of Ramdev. She said even before forgetting the betrayal of Dera Baba and Nityananda Swamy, another

controversy of Baba Ramdev

surfaced.

AIDWA city general secretary P Durgamba, district secretary K Sridevi and former corporators Tammina Durga and Gade Adilakshmi participated in the protest. They demanded that Supreme Court take Baba Ramdev's case suo moto and arrest him immediately for making sexists comments against women.