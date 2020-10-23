Vijayawada: Working for play 'Bharathi' a great experience, recalls Boggavarapu Sudhakar

Vijayawada: "I was fortunate to have joined the Andhra Pradesh drama repertory headed by A R Krishna in 1983, which changed my life. I was taught acting, mime, makeup and photography during that period by eminent persons like Devadas Kanakala, Lakshmi Kanakala and Adabala. With the blessings of my gurus and officials, myself and some of my batchmates were inducted in a Government project for which we have to propagate the Government schemes on a monthly salary basis. A play titled 'Bharathi' was very much sensational in those days. That play was staged at different places for more than 500 times. During that period our daily life is 'Rehearsals..Drama…rehearsals' and like that I did it for five years in that project. It was a great experience," said Boggavarapu Sudhakar recollecting his past. 'The Hans India' has interacted with Sudhakar to know his journey in theatre.

Sudhakar was born and brought up in Vijayawada and his parents Anjaneya Sastry and Lakshmi Sakuntala encouraged him to become an artiste. His first stage experience and appreciations was received for a role in a playlet 'Ek Din Ka Sultan' which paved a path towards theatre. With the support of local organisation, Sumadhura Kala Niketan, he staged dramas like 'Cheema kuttina natakam', 'Perminchu Premakai' and 'Bahukruta vesham'. With their support he joined the school of drama in Hyderabad and built his career on the same foundation. After working in a Government project Sudhakar was selected in APSRTC and joined there in cultural quota.

"I got prestigious Nandi awards twice one for best comedian in the play 'Amrutamtaagina Rakshasulu' and best actor for another play 'Mrutasanjivini'. Surprisingly J Ramana is the director for both the plays and I will be grateful to him for my lifetime. In this context I should say my sincere thanks to all theatre directors Dr DSN Murthy, Desiraju Hanumantha Rao, UV Subbaraya Sarma, Nittala Srirama Murthy, Tallavajhula Sundaram, Sankaramanchi Partha Sarathi, and Duggirala who made me as allrounder artiste. I did mime shows, performed in experimental, social fantasy dramas also. In fact, drama has become a part in my life and even the RTC management also utilised my services only for drama and propagation of RTC in masses," Sudhakar narrated.

While recollecting his journey on stage, TV and films, Sudhakar mentioned some of his plays staged like 'Mrutasangeevini', 'Nijam', 'Eeha mrugam', 'Diksuchi', 'Amrutham tagina rakshasulu', 'Raghupati Raghava Rajaaram', 'Okka kshanam', 'Yoganidra', 'Silence please', 'Babayi ee sarikila kaniy', 'Chel chel gurram', 'Chikago', 'Mr Miser, 'Baboy dongalu paddaru', 'Jambudweepam' and 'pandagochindi'. He mentioned the serials in which he acted like 'Pelli chupulu', 'Desamlo oka roju', 'Maa nanna kavali', 'Eppudu veestunna gali', 'Bharathi' and also TV films for Doordarshan like 'Dappu Ramudu', 'Chowka bhartha', 'Prajadevata', 'Swathi chinukulu', 'Dongala bandi', 'Daddy you are great' and appeared in a couple of films too.

"I feel that the selections of plays are not transparent in the present trend of drama parishads as most of them are only invitation competitions. In this system only ten or twelve associations will get a chance to perform and new talent will not get a chance as the organisations are fully occupied with old ones. Hence, I support either for audience clubs or selections with scrutiny," Sudhakar frankly expressed.

While concluding the conversation, Sudhakar said that he was able to get success in his career only because of the support of his family, especially his wife Lakshmi Prasannamba. He also added though he retired from service, there is no retirement for acting.

Sudhakar in a drama







