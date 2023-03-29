Vijayawada: World Bank team appreciates UPHC services

Vijayawada (NTR district): The World Bank team has visited the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at HB Colony in Vijayawada on Tuesday and observed the facilities and services being provided to the patients.

World Bank country director Auguste Tano Kouame and other team members have observed the facilities and comprehensive primary healthcare services provided at the UPHC.

The visiting delegation expressed its satisfaction on the services rendered at the UPHCs.

The World Bank team has viewed the workflow of Electronic Health Records on various modules in detail on Patient ABHA ID creation, entry of vitals and complaints by the staff nurses, details of treatment by Medical Officer, Lab Investigations, and drug distribution in Pharmacy.

The team also observed the diagnostic equipment and laboratory tests provided at UPHCs, examined the vaccination room and vaccines available in UPHC.

Later, they have interacted with the patients, who visited the UPHC and enquired about the services availed by them. They also interacted with ANMs, ASHAs and MAS on field activities.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao,, Dr J Vijaya Lakshmi, State Nodal Officer, Urban Health Division, NUHM Programme Officer Dr P Rama Devi,

District Medical & Health

Officer, NTR district

Dr M Suhasini and other

officials were present on the occasion.