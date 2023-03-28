Vijayawada: World Bank team visits YSR village health clinics

Vijayawada (NTR district): The World Bank team observed the primary health care services that are being provided by Dr YSR Village Health Clinics. The team visited Vanukuru village of Penamaluru mandal in Krishna district on Monday.

During the visit, World Bank county director Auguste Tano Kouame and his team observed the live tele-consultation of telemedicine hub specialist doctors from village clinics with women, the family doctor programme conducted by the medical officer and 104 services at Vanukuru village and expressed their satisfaction towards the health care deliverables at village level through YSR village health clinics.

The team interacted with the beneficiaries directly. They have observed the diagnostics tests conducted at village health clinics. Later, the team visited village secretariat and Rythu Bhrosa Kendrams in Vanukuru village. Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J Nivas, Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha, Health Wellness Centres State Nodal Officer K Syamala, Family Physician concept State officer Dr T Ramesh, DMHO Krishna Dr Geeta Bhai and PHC Medical officers and staff accompanied the World Bank team.