Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders complain to EC on Balarkrishna, Lokesh

Vijayawada : YSRCP leaders, including MLA Malladi Vishnu, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, grievance cell chairman Narayana Murty and legal cell leader Srinivasa Reddy complained to Election Commission against TDP Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and TDP national general secretary and Mangalagiri Assembly constituency candidate Nara Lokesh for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and playing songs against Jagan.

In their complaint, the YSRCP leaders alleged that Balakrishna during his Kurnool meeting on April 16 made derogatory remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy in violation of model code of conduct. They also alleged that Lokesh is responsible for playing a song in YouTube against Jagan Mohan Reddy. They demanded action against both the TDP leaders.

