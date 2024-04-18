Live
- Ranveer Singh Wows Guests with Spectacular Dance at Aishwarya Shankar's Nuptials
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Tests New 'Private Mention' Feature for Status Updates
- Grandeur marks Rama Navami at Ramatheertham temple
- YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins at Thetali
- Mega Star Chiranjeevi felicitates Maharshi Raghava's milestone 100th Blood Donation at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank
- VSAT 2024 results released
- National Exercise Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance
- Nara Lokesh's nomination to be filed by NDA leaders today
- Google Dismisses 28 Employees for Protesting Contract with Israel called Project Nimbus
- Poor quality meals served in Gurukulas: BRS leader
Just In
Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders complain to EC on Balarkrishna, Lokesh
Vijayawada : YSRCP leaders, including MLA Malladi Vishnu, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, grievance cell chairman Narayana Murty and legal cell...
Vijayawada : YSRCP leaders, including MLA Malladi Vishnu, former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, grievance cell chairman Narayana Murty and legal cell leader Srinivasa Reddy complained to Election Commission against TDP Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and TDP national general secretary and Mangalagiri Assembly constituency candidate Nara Lokesh for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and playing songs against Jagan.
In their complaint, the YSRCP leaders alleged that Balakrishna during his Kurnool meeting on April 16 made derogatory remarks against Jagan Mohan Reddy in violation of model code of conduct. They also alleged that Lokesh is responsible for playing a song in YouTube against Jagan Mohan Reddy. They demanded action against both the TDP leaders.