Vijayawada: YSRCP, TDP activists clash

Vijayawada(NTR District): Clashes broke out between the activists of TDP and YSRCP here on Tuesday when the YSRCP cadre allegedly tried to attack a woman and her family, who questioned why she was not getting welfare schemes during YSRCP 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme at Ranigari Thota on Monday.

YSRCP Vijayawada east in-charge Devineni Avinash has been organising 'Gadapa Gadapaku' programme for the past few days in the east constituency. As part of the programme, along with local corporator Rami Reddy and party cadre, he visited Ranigari Thota area of Krishna Lanka on Monday. During his door-to-door campaign, a woman, Sk Ramiza, told Avinash that local corporator had cheated them and he didn't do anything for them. After this incident, around 20 YSRCP women activists reportedly went to Ramiza's house and tried to assault here on Tuesday morning. They even pelted stones at Ramiza's house and tried to sprinkle chilli powder on her.

Noticing this, TDP women sympathisers and local people rushed to the spot and stopped the ruling party activists. After hearing about the incident, Krishna Lanka police rushed to the spot and arrested TDP women activists.

TDP activists staged a protest in front of Krishna Lanka police station, demanding action against those, who attacked Ramiza and other local people.

Reacting on the incident, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao went to police station and spoke with police. Later speaking to the media, MLA Rammohan Rao said that the attackers were the followers of Devineni Avinash and demanded justice for the victim's family. He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging this anarchism and Avinash was doing rowdyism. He recalled that Avinash had played a role in the attack on NTR Bhavan and TDP leader Pattabhi's house.

On the other hand, responding to the allegations, Devineni Avinash stated that Gadde Rammohan started cheap politics with the fear of defeat. He said that the YSRCP government has been spending crores of rupees in the East constituency for development works including retaining walls.