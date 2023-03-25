'Vindictive' action against Rahul Gandhi flayed

The Congress activists staged a protest across the State on Friday denouncing the 'vindictive' action taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. They burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here. APCC working president Sunkara Padmasri alleged that the BJP has been instigating caste and communal hatred among various communities in the country. She said that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been helping the thieves to line their pockets with people's money.





Recalling that Rahul Gandhi had exposed the misdeeds and corruption of the BJP to the people during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, she stated that the BJP leadership is afraid that Rahul Gandhi would question their irregularities in Parliament. 'They used the Surat judicial court to announce the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi's parliament membership. They foisted criminal cases against him as they could not face him in the next general elections,' she pointed out. Padmasri said that people are angry with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. She said that all the Congress cadres are united against the BJP in support of the former Congress president.