Visakhapatnam: MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar gets six-month jail

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar gets a jail term of six months along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

The verdict was given by the II Additional District Sessions Court Judge M Venkata Ramana on Friday as the MLA was reportedly involved in an attack case as an accused-2.

In case, if the accused fails to pay the penalty, he has to serve additional two months of jail term. B Ramachandra Reddy, a contractor from Marripalem, was having a land dispute with B Durga Reddy. The case regarding the issue is pending in the court.

According to sources, the contractor filed a complaint with the Kancharapalem police in 2006 that Durga Reddy and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar had been involved in the dispute and damaged his properties.

Later, he also filed a criminal case against them in the court. Both Durga Reddy and Vasupalli were sentenced to six months of jail term. Meanwhile, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar is expected to approach the High Court in this regard.