Vote invaluable right of citizen: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Vote is a powerful tool and an invaluable right of a citizen to participate in the process of governance by exercising his/her choice through the process of universal adult franchise, said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan while participating as chief guest at the 12th National Voters' Day celebrations, in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Describing it as a celebration of democracy and electoral participation in the country, the Governor appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission of India for its focused campaign to enhance the participation of all categories of voters with the motto of 'No Voter to be Left Behind'. He said the Election Commission had undertaken several initiatives to make the process of voter enrolment easier and convenient and ensured increased participation of voters in elections through mass awareness campaigns.

The National Voters' Day reaffirms the duty and role of every citizen, to participate in the elections by enrolling in the electoral rolls and exercise his franchise to elect his own representatives and that we all can be proud of the fact that India is the world's largest functional democracy and the role of the Election Commission in this endeavour is simply outstanding, said the Governor.

He further elaborated that the whole-hearted participation of people in the electoral process is the key to a healthy democracy and the voter is therefore, the key factor in any democratic election.

The right of vote is very important process of participatory democracy and people around the world struggled and fought for this right, said the Governor.

He said, "National Voters' Day is a re-affirmation of our faith in the Constitution, and its cherished values and an expression of our gratitude to the founding fathers. We are and always shall be indebted to the makers of our Constitution, and this debt can only be repaid, when all of us become truly aware of the power of a vote and exercise our right to vote diligently."

The 12th National Voters' Day celebrations were organised on the theme of 'Making elections inclusive, accessible and participative'.

Chief secretary. Sameer Sharma participated in the programme as guest of honour and Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand delivered the welcome address.

Special chief secretary to Governor R P Sisodia, joint secretary to Governor A Shyam Prasad and other officers of Raj Bhavan also participated in the programme.