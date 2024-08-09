We need to send a message to Naidu, says Jagan

Vijayawada: Accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of committing ‘atrocities’ with money and power, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said a message should be sent with the upcoming MLC election that injustice and exploitation will not prevail. He held a series of meetings with MPTC and ZPTC members of his party from Pendurthi, Payakaraopeta and Narsipatnam Assembly constituencies ahead of MLC election from north Andhra local bodies, at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the ‘unfair practices’ in Visakhapatnam municipal corporation standing committee elections, where he alleged that the ruling party misused power by bribing and intimidating voters using the police. He criticised the portrayal of these actions by TDP coalition government as achievements by certain media outlets.

He said it is very important that a Chief Minister protect justice and righteousness and pointed out that if these values are not upheld, the position loses its meaning. He said if YSRCP is in same position as TDP now, they would not compete in the elections. “All these people won on the party symbol and flag. Misusing power by using the police undermines the very essence of justice,” he said.

He said ‘Super Six’ promises made during the elections by the ruling alliance were completely broken and criticised the TDP and its allies for providing false assurances, leading to people being left hungry and dissatisfied.

“We provided food to those who were hungry, but Chandrababu promised biryani. Now both the food and biryani are gone, leaving people hungry again,” he claimed. He pointed out the alleged failures in governance over the past two months, claiming that schools were ruined, government hospitals were deteriorating, and farmers were struggling for seeds. He said that during his rule, services were delivered at the doorstep of every house, a practice that has since ceased under the TDP coalition government.

The YSRCP chief said that people are observing the lack of governance, law and order, and the destruction of systems and added that Chandrababu got power through lies, and such power is not permanent.