Vijayawada: Will invoke PD Act against drug peddlers: CP Rana

NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata made it clear that they would invoke PD Act against drug peddlers and ganja/drug transporters and added that the peddlers will also face expulsion from city/district if they do not stop the antisocial activities.





Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and district Collector S Dilli Rao held a press conference along with DCP Vishal Gunny and Sub- Collector Adithi Singh at the Collector's camp office here on Friday and explained the actions that are being taken across the district to root out drug consumption and transportation from the district.





Speaking on the occasion, CP Kanthi Rana Tata said that they were taking stern action against anti-social elements in the district and added that they had put special vigil on transportation of drugs and were registering cases against drug peddlers. He said that during the past three months they arrested 159 persons by registering 69 cases. Likewise, they also detained 8 gaja transporters and registered cases against them under PD act.





The CP said that they put special focus on hotspots of consuming ganja in every police station limits of the district. Kreesturajapuram, Gangireddula Dibba, KL Rao Nagar, Railway Yard, Vambay Colony, Krishnalanka Dhobighat, Bhavani Ghat, Kanaka Durga Varadhi, Ibrahimpatnam and Seethanagaram and other hotspots under Vijayawada limits were under vigilance, he informed.Kanthi Rana Tata further said they had registered cases against the peddlers after detaining the ganja consumers. The CP asserted that drug peddlers must be expelled from the city.





District Collector S Dilli Rao said that the police department had put special vigil against the peddlers. He further appealed to the public and voluntary organisations to give information regarding ganja consumption and drug transportation.