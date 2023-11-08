Will strive for getting CSR funds: Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao conducted a surprise inspection of primary school at Kundavari Kandrika here on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the state government wants to convert the schools on par with corporate schools. All the needful amenities are being provided in the government schools across the district.

Teachers are told to adopt competitiveness in terms of getting best results. The state government has been giving top priority to develop the schools. Corporate Social Responsibility funds can be a valuable resource for schools, providing critical support for infrastructure development, technology integration, teacher trainings and student support.

Collector said that he will strive for getting CSR funds for facilitating infrastructure facilities in the schools and stressed on inculcating all sorts of education skills and other standards among the pupils.

The state government is spending crores of rupees to shape up schools beautifully as well as facilitating amenities. Collector assured that teachers and locals will try to construct a dining hall with CSR funds.

Vijayawada Rural Tahsildar K Lakshmi, MDO Seshagiri Rao, Kandrika Milk Society president D Manga Reddy and others accompanied the collector.