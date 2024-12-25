Women should not be confined to homes: CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that educated women should not be confined to the role of a homemaker and called for creating opportunities for them. The Chief Minister made this observation while reviewing co-working spaces and neighbourhood working spaces development in the state with officials.

“Educated women should not remain homemakers. They should be provided with opportunities. Women will get plenty of opportunities through work from home and co-working centres,” Naidu said.

Stating that confining women to domestic chores was inappropriate, the CM called for providing them with the work-from-home option through online mode to earn a livelihood. Naidu felt that co-working spaces and neighbourhood working spaces would enable efficient utilisation of human resources.

He told the officials to have a target of creating 1.5 lakh seats through co-working spaces by December 2025, and that these facilities will be created in government and private buildings. He said all necessary arrangements to impart proper training to educated women living in rural and semi-urban areas in the State was must.

He observed that women are very efficient and talented but are confining themselves to their homes due to certain family issues and responsibilities. “If proper opportunities are provided to such women economic activity will grow,” he said.