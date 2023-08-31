  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Women SI physical fitness tests reviewed

AP Police Recruitment Board chairman Atul Singh, Guntur Range IGP Pala Raju, Guntur district SP K Arif Hafeez, Prakasam SP Malika Garg supervising the physical fitness tests for women SI candidates in Guntur on Wednesday
x

AP Police Recruitment Board chairman Atul Singh, Guntur Range IGP Pala Raju, Guntur district SP K Arif Hafeez, Prakasam SP Malika Garg supervising the physical fitness tests for women SI candidates in Guntur on Wednesday

Highlights

Guntur: AP Police Recruitment Board chairman Atul Singh on Wednesday visited the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city and reviewed the physical...

Guntur: AP Police Recruitment Board chairman Atul Singh on Wednesday visited the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city and reviewed the physical fitness tests and measurement tests conducted for women SI candidates and expressed satisfaction over arrangements.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that they are conducting the physical fitness tests for the candidates qualified in the preliminary tests in the presence of SPs of Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Nellore, Ongole PTC principal and Mangalagiri APSP sixth battalion commandant. He said they are conducting the physical fitness tests impartially. Guntur range IGP Pala Raju, SP K Arif Hafeez, Prakasam district SP Malika Garg, Guntur district additional SP Supraja were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X