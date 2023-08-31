Women SI physical fitness tests reviewed

Guntur: AP Police Recruitment Board chairman Atul Singh on Wednesday visited the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city and reviewed the physical fitness tests and measurement tests conducted for women SI candidates and expressed satisfaction over arrangements.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that they are conducting the physical fitness tests for the candidates qualified in the preliminary tests in the presence of SPs of Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Nellore, Ongole PTC principal and Mangalagiri APSP sixth battalion commandant. He said they are conducting the physical fitness tests impartially. Guntur range IGP Pala Raju, SP K Arif Hafeez, Prakasam district SP Malika Garg, Guntur district additional SP Supraja were present.