Workshop conducted on ‘Cooling India’s Cities’

Vijayawada: Tabreed India in collaboration with Central Government’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Germany-based Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH to provide district cooling technologies. As part of the programme, they hosted a regional workshop, ‘Cooling India’s Cities’, here on Thursday.

The workshop brought together diverse stakeholders from the government, industry and academia to explore opportunities and address regulatory and operational barriers to facilitate adoption of District Cooling in the Greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) signed India’s first Public-Private Partnership agreement with Tabreed in 2019 to develop District Cooling System for the government complex area within the planned capital city of Amaravati. Tabreed would design a facility and network that would deliver electricity savings of up to 50 per cent, providing sustainable cooling services to buildings such as the High Court, the Secretariat and others.

Piyush Sharma, Energy Advisor, Energy Efficiency Programmes of GIZ India and Sudheer Perla, Managing Director of Tabreed Asia was also present.