World IVF Day celebrated

Ongole: The parents and children who benefitted from the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment spent a fun day celebrating World IVF Day at Komali Fertility Centre at Aster Ramesh Hospital here on Thursday.

Fertility consultant at the centre Dr K Pratima said we started about one and a half years ago, but realised the dreams of more than 200 couples and their families.

She thanked the advanced technology for fertility treatment at the Komali Fertility Centre, and the affordable prices helped them bring change in the lives of stressed couples.

The parents who realised their dreams with the help of the doctors at Komali shared their experiences during the treatment and the joy the babies brought into their lives.

Aster Ramesh Hospital Ongole COO Dr K Harikumar Reddy and gynaecologist Dr D Deepa said that they are moving forward successfully with the highest success rate.

They thanked the couples who believed in the services at the Komali Fertility Centre and joined them in appreciating the staff and Dr Pratima for their services.