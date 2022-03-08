Wrestling contests on March 11, 12 : Velampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Hidden talent will come out if players participate in sports competitions, stated Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivas on Monday. The Minister released wall posters of the State-level SAAP league wrestling championship to be held at Hindu High School in one town on March 11 and 12.

The organisers met the Minister and invited him for the competitions.

Velampalli released the wall posters along with local corporators, Hindu High school staff and others. Corporators M Appaji and M Rajesh, Hindu High school headmaster K Srinivasa Rao, PT MV Satya Prasad and Srilatha participated in the poster release programme. Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) conducts the state-level competitions in Vijayawada city.