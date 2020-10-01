YS Jagan to inaugurate the renovated Bapu Museum today in Vijayawada

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought back the glory to the historic Bapu Museum which has been defunct for last ten years ago. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which had renovated the museum with Rs 8 crore will inaugurate it today. The museum contains over 1,500 antiques available for visitors and it will remain open for the public from tomorrow October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The latest technology has been made available for the visitors to know the details of the olden antiques. A special app has also been designed to view the details of the antiques on their mobile phone through the new technology. Jain, Buddha, Hindu idols, swords and coins used during the reign of kings were meticulously designed in the museum while the Victoria Monument a masterpiece of Info European architecture is placed at adjacent to the museum is one of the classic item of the heritage building.

Authorities said they have preserved used items, artifacts, clothing and cooking utensils from ancient man to modern 19th century man.

While there is also a project mapping with a theme 'Glories of Andhra' was developed to educate the younger generations on the importance of culture and heritage of the Andhra Pradesh state.

After bifurcation of the State, the government has decided to construct a new building, which is the replica of the old building built in 1870s - Victoria building. Eaier a week back, Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas has recently visited the museum and announced that it would be inaugurated very soon and the chief minister would officially inaugurate today.