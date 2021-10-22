YSR Life Achievement awards on November 1

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will give away YSR Lifetime Achievement awards and YSR Achievement awards to various persons who showed exemplary talent in their respective fields on November 1, the state formation day.

The state government announced awards to 59 persons and institutions as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of former chief minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy including 29 Lifetime Achievement awards and 30 Achievement awards, said special secretary and commissioner of Information and public relations department Dr Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy.

He said that category-wise, eight awards for institutions, eleven for agriculture-related sectors, 20 for art and culture sectors, seven for literature, six for journalism and seven for medical and health.

The YSR Lifetime Achievement awardees would get Rs 10 lakh in cash, bronze statue of Dr YS Rajasekhkar Reddy, medal and shawl. Likewise, the YSR Achievement awardees would get Rs 5 lakh in cash, Dr YSR bronze statue, medal and shawl.

The awards function was postponed due to the pandemic situation last time, he said.

The commissioner said that the government had given priority to agriculture, arts, culture, literature nd others.

A high power screening committee selected the awardees for their exemplary talent in their respective fields.