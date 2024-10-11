YSRCP demands compensation to flood victims

Vijayawada: YSRCP NTR district president Devineni Avinash and other party leaders demanded the state government to pay compensation to the Budameru flood victims immediately and alleged that the government had failed to provide relief to victims even after month of the disaster.

The party leaders alleged that the flood victims had not received compensation announced by the state government. The YSRCP leaders on Thursday observed one day fast at the Dharna Chowk. Addressing the media, Avinash said floods caused a huge loss to the residents of Ajit Singh Nagar, YSR Colony, Vambay Colony, Urmila Nagar and many other areas but many victims have not received compensation yet. He said a large number of flood victims had been waiting for compensation and visiting the district collectorate.

He said the state government received Rs 534 crore donations from the donors and asked the government to explain how the donations were spent and where the donation money had gone. Avinash alleged that the government is giving false information on the assistance given to the flood victims.

Former MLA Malladi Vishnu said the flood victims had been agitating for the relief but there is no response from the government. He said the YSRCP would continue fight till the government pays compensation to all flood victims.

Former minister Velampalli Srinivas has said the NDA government collected hundreds of crores of rupees on the pretext of floods in the state.

He said the ministers can’t give clear information on how much the government had spent for the flood-affected people.

Srinivas said many people had not received compensation in Kummaripalem, Urmila Nagar, Housing Board and other areas in West constituency. Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, deputy mayors Bellam Durga, A Sailaja, former MLA M Jagan Mohan Reddy and others participated in the one day fast.