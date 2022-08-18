YSRCP government ignored welfare of youth, flays Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Vijayawada: Former Minister and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu came down heavily on the YSRCP government for its failure to take up any schemes for the welfare of youth during the last three years. In a press release here on Wednesday, he said that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to power by making several promises to the youth, did nothing for them in the past three years. Employment to the youth in Andhra Pradesh has become a dream, he stated.

Recalling the assurance given by Jagan to the youth that soon after coming to power he would fill 2.3 lakh vacancies and release the job calendar every year, the senior TDP leader said that no proper job calendars were released during the last three years and the youth were cheated.

With the State government not recognising agriculture as a priority sector, the future of the youth has been thrown into a dilemma, he felt. There is no proper action plan to fill the vacancies and no investments were coming into the State after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power.

In fact, industrialists were withdrawing their investments following which the unemployment rate has gone up, Ramakrishnudu said. Jagan who came to power promising regularisation of services of the contract employees, has in fact removed them from their jobs throwing them onto the roads.

The unemployment allowance which was provided by the earlier TDP regime for six lakh youth has been withdrawn by the YSRCP thus doing great injustice to the unemployed, the senior TDP leader lamented. The youth should realise the facts and fight unitedly for their rights, he said.

Ramakrishnudu said the SCs, STs and BCs have lost confidence in the YSRCP rule as the benefits which were extended to them earlier by the TDP government have been discontinued.

The Special Category Status (SCS) has been given a goby as the Chief Minister has criminal cases pending against him, Ramakrishnudu said.