Vijayawada: YSRCP govt committed to 3 capitals: Botcha

Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana reiterated that the YSRCP government is committed to three capitals and will implement the policy at any cost. He said the state government had opted for the decentralisation of administration and been implementing from the ground level. He said the ward/village secretariat system was introduced with a view to decentralisation and to take the administration to the gross root level.





Speaking to media here on Saturday, he questioned why the government should waste huge amount of money for construction of capital Amaravati. He said there was no development in Amaravati and why should government invest huge amount of public money there. Satyanarayana alleged the TDP government did business in Amaravati in the name of land pooling. He repeated his accusation that the farmers' agitation was politically motivated. "There are no real farmers in the agitation for the capital Amaravati. It is all creation of political parties," he claimed.





Referring to the recently held MLC elections and defeat of YSRCP candidates, Satyanarayana said the party will assess and review the reasons for the defeat. He said the party will identify the reasons for the defeat and rectify the problems, he said.Stating that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was very eager for Assembly elections, he said the position of TDP will worsen after the elections.



