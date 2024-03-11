YSRCP having secret pact with BJP, alleges Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila came down heavily on the YSRCP alleging that the YSRCP has secret alliance with the BJP and questioned why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is acting as a slave to the BJP. She said liquor mafia was rampant in Andhra Pradesh but the BJP-led Central government is not taking action on the State government. She pointed out that there is no digital payment on liquor sales and the government is collecting only cash.

Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Sunday, Sharmila said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was better and he is openly declaring about his party forging an alliance with the BJP but Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy does not discloses alliance with the BJP.

She recalled that the YSRCP had supported the BJP government at Centre to pass Bills in Parliament and never questioned the Central government on any issue in the last five years.

She said the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and other Central agencies were conducting raids across the country and questioned why those agencies were not taking action against the liquor mafia in the State.

She said the YSRCP government was spending Rs 600 crore for Siddham meetings and advertisement campaign in the State and questioned how the organisers were arranging such huge amount of money for conducting public meetings.

Asked about the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance, Sharmila said the alliance is unethical because the BJP had betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh on the Special Category Status and allocation of grants to the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

Sharmila has said the TDP and Jana Sena must explain to people of Andhra Pradesh why they entered into an alliance with the BJP when the BJP failed to accord SCS to Andhra Pradesh. She recalled that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu came out of the NDA before 2019 elections stating that the BJP-led NDA government deprived of AP of the SCS.

She questioned why the same TDP is again joining the hands with the BJP. She alleged the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was changing colours and changing the alliances. She said Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has stated that he has a lot of respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned why the JSP chief is so much in awe of Modi.

She wondered if Pawan is giving respect to Modi because he had not sanctioned funds for Polavaram project, not sanctioned Special Category Status and not fulfilled the promises made to the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act. She said both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan should rethink about their electoral alliance with the BJP.