YSRCP needs no tie-up: Vijayasai Reddy

Vijayawada: YSRCP will not have any understanding with any other political party during next elections, party general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said here on Saturday.

He said the YSRCP does not need any tie up with any party. It is only those who have lost their base and confidence need support of other parties. He said Chandrababu Naidu lost confidence of people and hence is trying for alliance with other parties. Interacting with media at Nagarjuna University referred to the comments of Chandrababu Naidu that all parties should unite to defeat YSR Congress party. He said that YSR Congress party will remain in power for next 20 to 25 years. He said TDP activists were resorting to unlawful activities and the yellow party was resorting to a campaign to malign the government.

Later addressing party legal cell meeting at party central office, Vijayasai Reddy said the Telugu Desam Party ruined the healthy political system and was resorting to create hurdles in implementation of welfare programmes.

He said party legal cell should initiate steps to clear the legal hurdles caused by TDP. Vijayasai Reddy said the state government released funds for the welfare of advocates and making efforts to develop housing colonies for them. He advised the legal cell to coordinate with social media.