YSRCP, TDP lodge complaints against each other to EC

Vijayawada: YSRCP and TDP leaders met Central Election Commission team here on Saturday about the alleged irregularities in voters lists.

Senior ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Jogi Ramesh, MLAs Perni Nani, Kothari Abbaya Chowdary, and Lellla Appireddy met the EC representatives and complained that there were irregularities in the voter list like votes of TDP sympathisers who exercised their right to vote in Telangana elections are registered in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP MLA Perni Nani said, “We have complained about TDP’s irregularities in voter registration. Those who have voted in Telangana have been asked to be removed from Andhra Pradesh. TDP sympathizers who had exercised the right to vote in Telangana would try again in Andhra Pradesh. We have brought to ECI’s notice regarding the irregularities.”

He added that a person named Koneru Suresh of TDP is giving false complaints with malicious intent and they would take criminal action against him. “My Party Dash Board of TDP contains all the personal information of the voters. We have brought to the attention of the authorities that letters are being given with Chandrababu’s signature along with the TDP manifesto campaign. We are also ready to prove it,” said Nani.

YSRCP has submitted five representations to the Election Commission which include mypartydashboard.com, tdpmanifesto.com, AP vs Telangana duplicate votes, Telangana voters being enrolled in Andhra Pradesh as new voters, and false information provided by Sri Koneru Suresh, State Co-Ordinator, Electoral Cell, TDP.

Meanwhile, TDP made an appeal to the CEC to immediately initiate steps for error-free electoral rolls as the district electoral officers (DEOs) and the electoral registration officers (EROs) are succumbing to the pressures from the ruling party leaders.

The TDP politburo members Varla Ramaiah and Bonda Umamaheswara Rao along with party MLA, P Ashok Babu and the former MLAs Dhulipala Narendra Kumar and GV Anjaneyulu met the ECI representatives here and in an eight-page letter submitted to them said that the DEOs and EROs could not follow the ECI guidelines as they are under heavy pressure from the ruling party leaders, including the Cabinet ministers and the MLAs.