YSRCP, TDP responsible for Amalapuram violence, alleges Somu Veerraju

Vijayawada: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has alleged that both ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP are responsible for the violence in Amalapuram of Konsaseema district. He demanded that a detailed probe should be conducted with a sitting judge into the violence. He addressed the media at the party State office on Wednesday to mark the completion of eight years of BJP rule at the Centre.

He demanded that the internet services should be restored immediately in Amalapuram. Veerraju has questioned why there is opposition for Dr B R Ambedkar name in Konsaeema region. Referring to State government's policies, Veerraju said the Central government was implementing better policies than those of State government.

He said the Union government was implementing many welfare schemes and the State BJP unit will spread an awareness campaign for two weeks in the State to mark the completion of eight years rule of the BJP in the country. Veerraju said the Central government was implementing welfare schemes like Jandhan, Sujana scheme for distribution of LED bulbs, Sukanya sceheme, Jala Jeevan scheme, Pradhana Mantri Ujwala scheme and others. He said during the last eight years the BJP achieved rapid development in the country.

He said the State BJP would fight against the anti-people's policies of the AP government. He said the BJP would hold a meeting in Rajamahendravaram and released a poster in this regard. He said BJP national president J P Nadda would tour Andhra Pradesh on June 6 and would visit Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram.