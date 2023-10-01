Live
- Asian Games: Nandini Agasara claims bronze in women's Heptathlon
- 13 killed in Spain nightclub fire, 15 more missing
- Raj Bhavan-Bengal govt tiff set to aggravate as Guv appoints 6 more interm V-Cs
- Himachal govt to set up commando force: CM Sukhu
- Doctor passengers help baby suffering from severe breathing crisis on flight
- Number of students in Delhi govt schools decreases by over 30,000: RTI reply
- US condemns China for imposing life sentence on Uyghur academic
- Lorry owners strike - makes no headway
- Hina Khan embraces inner strength as ’Sher Khan’: It’s truly a game changer
- Bengaluru Kambala: No deviation from the court orders says organisers
Just In
120 Kashmiri youths to take part in ‘Kashmiri Yuva Sammelan’
Visakhapatnam: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Joint District Officer G Maheswara Rao said ‘Kashmiri Yuva Sammelan’ will be held for the first time in...
Visakhapatnam: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Joint District Officer G Maheswara Rao said ‘Kashmiri Yuva Sammelan’ will be held for the first time in Visakhapatnam city from October 2 to 7.
He said that 120 Kashmiri youths are participating in the sammelan. During the programme, he briefed about the schemes implemented by the Central government. The culture, traditions, customs and food habits of Visakhapatnam would be promoted during the event, he added.
Maheswara Rao informed that about 120 youth and 12 team leaders are coming to Visakhapatnam from six districts of Kashmir. They would also visit important sightseeing places of Visakhapatnam, he added.
The Joint District Officer stated that the main objective of the sammelan is to promote national unity and integrity among the youths of Kashmir.
Further, Maheswara Rao said the conclave would help in sharing information on tourism, cuisine, culture, handicrafts and other products of the Kashmir Valley with participants from other parts of the country.