120 Kashmiri youths to take part in ‘Kashmiri Yuva Sammelan’

Visakhapatnam: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Joint District Officer G Maheswara Rao said ‘Kashmiri Yuva Sammelan’ will be held for the first time in Visakhapatnam city from October 2 to 7.

He said that 120 Kashmiri youths are participating in the sammelan. During the programme, he briefed about the schemes implemented by the Central government. The culture, traditions, customs and food habits of Visakhapatnam would be promoted during the event, he added.

Maheswara Rao informed that about 120 youth and 12 team leaders are coming to Visakhapatnam from six districts of Kashmir. They would also visit important sightseeing places of Visakhapatnam, he added.

The Joint District Officer stated that the main objective of the sammelan is to promote national unity and integrity among the youths of Kashmir.

Further, Maheswara Rao said the conclave would help in sharing information on tourism, cuisine, culture, handicrafts and other products of the Kashmir Valley with participants from other parts of the country.