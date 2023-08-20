Live
- BJP, BRS are two sides of same coin, says Revanth Reddy
- Man in London tries to kill wife in Hyd with poison, mother-in-law dead
- Kharge constitutes new CWC: Tharoor, Pilot, Priyanka included
- CPI leader Narayana flays YSRCP govt. says it is supporting BJP
- Vijay Deverakonda reveals interesting news about film with Gowtam Tinnanuri
- Sree Leela replaced Rashmika in Nithin-Venky Kudumula project!
- Wildfires scorch US' Hawaii, Canada, Spanish island, causing heavy losses
- ‘Boys Hostel’ trailer: Naughty & crazy
- Tamil Nadu: DMK organises hunger strike for abolition of NEET
- ‘Bro’ OTT debut confirmed; here are the details
22 cases registered against private buses
Visakhapatnam: Officials of the Transport Department conducted special checks on private buses at Kurmannapalem toll gate in Visakhapatnam and registered cases against the buses violating the rules.
The inspections which started on Saturday night continued till Sunday morning.
Cases were registered against 22 vehicles for operating against the rules.
Motor vehicle inspectors M Butchiraju, Manmohan, Suman Kumar, Lalitha, Sireesha and Devi participated in the inspections.
Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam said these inspections would be continued and none of the violation would be spared.
