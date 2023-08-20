22 cases registered against private buses

Visakhapatnam: Officials of the Transport Department conducted special checks on private buses at Kurmannapalem toll gate in Visakhapatnam and registered cases against the buses violating the rules.

The inspections which started on Saturday night continued till Sunday morning.

Cases were registered against 22 vehicles for operating against the rules.

Motor vehicle inspectors M Butchiraju, Manmohan, Suman Kumar, Lalitha, Sireesha and Devi participated in the inspections.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam said these inspections would be continued and none of the violation would be spared.