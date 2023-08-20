  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

22 cases registered against private buses

22 cases registered against private buses
x
Highlights

Officials of the Transport Department conducted special checks on private buses at Kurmannapalem toll gate in Visakhapatnam and registered cases against the buses violating the rules.

Visakhapatnam: Officials of the Transport Department conducted special checks on private buses at Kurmannapalem toll gate in Visakhapatnam and registered cases against the buses violating the rules.

The inspections which started on Saturday night continued till Sunday morning.

Cases were registered against 22 vehicles for operating against the rules.

Motor vehicle inspectors M Butchiraju, Manmohan, Suman Kumar, Lalitha, Sireesha and Devi participated in the inspections.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam said these inspections would be continued and none of the violation would be spared.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X