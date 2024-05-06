Indian service professionals embrace AI for increased productivity and cost reduction: Report

A recent report by enterprise software major Salesforce unveiled compelling insights into the adoption and impact of artificial intelligence (AI) among Indian service professionals. According to the findings, approximately 94 per cent of service professionals using AI in India reported that the technology saves them time, highlighting its significant role in enhancing efficiency.

The report further highlighted that about 89 per cent of service professionals at organizations leveraging AI stated that the technology helps in reducing costs, underlining its potential to drive operational efficiency and financial savings.

Arun Kumar Parmeswaran, Managing Director of Sales at Salesforce India, emphasized the tangible benefits of AI in meeting escalating customer expectations. He underscored the pivotal role of AI and data in elevating customer experiences, enhancing productivity, and unlocking revenue-generating opportunities for businesses.

The comprehensive survey, encompassing over 5,500 service professionals across 30 countries, including 300 respondents from India, provided valuable insights into the evolving landscape of AI adoption in the country.

Key findings from the report revealed that a significant majority of service organizations in India, accounting for 93 per cent, plan to increase their investments in AI this year. The top three service use cases for AI in the country include automated summaries and reports, intelligent offers and recommendations, and knowledge article creation.

Moreover, the report shed light on the growth expectations of service organizations in India, with approximately 79 per cent anticipating a contribution to increased revenue this year. Furthermore, a substantial majority of organizations, comprising 85 per cent, are expecting a boost in budget allocation, while around 80 per cent anticipate an expansion in headcount.

The findings underscore the growing recognition of AI's transformative potential in streamlining operations, enhancing customer engagement, and driving business growth across diverse sectors in India. As organizations continue to prioritize AI adoption, the technology is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of service delivery and business success in the country.