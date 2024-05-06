Your guide to International No Diet Day indulgence

As International No Diet Day approaches, food enthusiasts everywhere are gearing up for a day of guilt-free indulgence. Wondering how to make the most of this culinary celebration? Look no further than the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024, your ultimate guide to an extraordinary culinary experience.





According to Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director of Perfect Bite Consulting and Editor of the annual Godrej Foods Trends Report 2024, International No Diet Day presents an opportunity to break free from dietary restrictions and embrace health and body positivity while indulging in flavourful culinary exploration. The report showcases how mindful indulgence can create unforgettable moments for those seeking to explore culinary delights, from artisanal chocolates to bespoke cocktails and gourmet burgers.



The Food Trends Report 2024 was curated by over 190 thought leaders from diverse culinary backgrounds, including celebrity chefs, bloggers, and nutritionists. These experts shared insights on comprehensive trends cited in the report, providing a curated guide for savouring International No Diet Day.

Here are some key ideas to celebrate this culinary holiday:

Mithai Trends: Dive into the world of mithai and experience the evolving flavours of India. With 67% of experts predicting a strong demand for special diet versions, including low-sugar and vegan options, there has never been a better time to indulge guilt-free in these delightful treats!

Indian Street Food Trends: Embark on a culinary journey to Banaras and explore the vibrant flavours of its street food. Recommended by 80% of industry experts, this culinary adventure blends tradition with innovation. From Shreeji’s Malaiyo to Vatika’s Apple Pie, there's something for every food enthusiast to savour and enjoy!

Snacks and Convenience Food Trends: Embrace a healthier snacking lifestyle by trying out non-fried alternatives. With 89% of experts recommending healthier choices, you can enjoy your favourite snacks guilt-free. Say goodbye to greasy chips and hello to baked or air-fried alternatives that are sure to satisfy your cravings!

Dessert Trends: Indulge in the world of desserts with innovative flavours and trends catering to every craving. From classic favourites with a modern twist to unique international creations, there's something to satisfy your sweet tooth. Explore the rich decadence of halwa-flavoured chocolates or the subtle sweetness of sea salt caramel. According to 80.8% of experts, exotic international desserts will be the most sought after by adventurous diners.



With the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 as your guide, International No Diet Day promises to be a celebration of flavour, innovation, and culinary adventure. So, embrace the spirit of indulgence and savour every moment of this delectable holiday!