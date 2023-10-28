3 LLC matches to be played in Vizag

Visakhapatnam : The port city will host three league stage matches of Legends League Cricket (LLC) season 2 at Dr YSR ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, informed Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary S R Gopinath Reddy.

Briefing about the LLC here on Friday, he mentioned that the LLC is to be played across five cities in India, including Visakhapatnam, Jammu, Ranchi, Dehradun and Surat. The second season would include 19 matches and is all set to start from November 18 and continue till December 9, he added. In Visakhapatnam, the three matches will be played from December 2 to 4.

In the biggest event, noted players from across the world would participate. He mentioned that Kevin Pietersen, Gautam Gambhir, Hardik Patel, Irfan Pathan, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa, Mohmmad Kaif, Suresh Raina and other international players will participate in the season, the ACA secretary briefed.The BCCI is also extending support to the ACA by allocating international matches, Gopinath Reddy said. Andhra Pradesh has better infrastructure in terms of sports compared to other States, he mentioned.

The ACA secretary stated that the association is hosting different seasons and formats of matches with the efforts of the supporting staff.