33 girls take part in auditions for 'Miss Vizag 2021'

Visakhapatnam: After a lull, the city is going to witness 'Miss Vizag 2021' beauty pageant.With the auditions that commenced on Saturday, the platform is open for aspiring girls aged between 18 and 25 years who like to make a mark in the fashion circuit.

Organised by Creative Plus Entertainment Network, the auditions are being held at the studio located in Siripuram junction.

More than 33 girls registered for the first auditions. The auditions will be held every Saturday and those who like to take part in the pageant can enroll themselves through WhatsApp No: 9346692915.

Selected girls will be groomed and trained by a choreographer from the fashion industry. The top 21 girls will compete for the 'Miss Vizag 2021' title.

The finale, which is scheduled in the month of April, will contain three rounds including the introductory round and ramp walk. Along with the crown, the winners will walk away with gift hampers.