A deliberate move to backstab Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) chairman D Adinarayana said Ukku stir would be converted as people’s agitation with the support of various sections of people across Andhra Pradesh.

A round table meeting was held here on Friday to seek suggestions from intellectuals to mount pressure on the Central government to stop the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that the Union government has deliberately pushed Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) into losses.

VUPPC chairmen Mantri Rajasekhar and Ch Narasinga Rao said since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government came to power, all public sector units were handing over to private players. As part of it, the VSP has been put up for sale under the garb of 100 percent strategic sale. It was not possible to sell the plant without any valuation audit, they opined. Narendra Modi’s government has taken steps to reduce the production capacity and weaken the plant financially, they alleged.