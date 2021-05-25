A major fire broke out at HPCL Visakhapatnam

A major fire broke out at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) here on Tuesday.

The locals ran for safety as the fire emanated from the old terminal of HPCL.

Close to 100 employees were said to be at the incident spot. The police reached the incident spot and helped the locals in evacuating the place.

Using advanced technology, the fire extinguishers doused the inferno and brought the situation under control.

As per the preliminary reports, employees were not injured in the fire accident and no casualty was reported.

It is learnt that three sirens were blown by the management, raising an alarm.

A sense of fear gripped the locals near HPCL.

However, the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.