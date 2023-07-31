Live
- BJP to stage protest against Gehlot govt in Rajasthan on Tuesday
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
A woman dies in a road accident
Visakhapatnam: A woman died in a road accident at Natayyapalem in Visakhapatnam on Monday.In the accident, Dasari Aparna (26) died on the spot and...
In the accident, Dasari Aparna (26) died on the spot and her husband was seriously injured when a lorry hit their two-wheeler.
Police have identified the deceased woman as a resident of Gundala junction area of Anakapalli district.
Aparna's body was shifted to the King George Hospital for postmortem. Her husband was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.
Gajuwaka police are investigating the case.
Meanwhile, a volunteer at Sujatha Nagar reportedly murdered an elderly woman at her residence and fled the place and took a gold chain from her. He was identified R Venkatesh. It is learnt that he is working as a volunteer and also as a helper at a chicken centre in the same area. According to police, the accused was having financial problems.
He murdered K Venkata Lakshmi (72), who was the mother of the chicken centre owner, by suffocating her with a pillow and left the residence. The police identified the accused based on the CCTV footage. A case has been registered and investigation is on.