A woman dies in a road accident

Visakhapatnam: A woman died in a road accident at Natayyapalem in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

In the accident, Dasari Aparna (26) died on the spot and her husband was seriously injured when a lorry hit their two-wheeler.

Police have identified the deceased woman as a resident of Gundala junction area of Anakapalli district.

Aparna's body was shifted to the King George Hospital for postmortem. Her husband was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Gajuwaka police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a volunteer at Sujatha Nagar reportedly murdered an elderly woman at her residence and fled the place and took a gold chain from her. He was identified R Venkatesh. It is learnt that he is working as a volunteer and also as a helper at a chicken centre in the same area. According to police, the accused was having financial problems.

He murdered K Venkata Lakshmi (72), who was the mother of the chicken centre owner, by suffocating her with a pillow and left the residence. The police identified the accused based on the CCTV footage. A case has been registered and investigation is on.