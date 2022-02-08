ACA announces Rs 10 lakh prize to Shaik Rasheed

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Cricket Association announced a cash reward of Rs10 lakh for Shaik Rasheed from Guntur district who smashed 50 runs in the final match of the Under-19 World Cup in England recently.

India won the match and won the title for the fifth time in a row. Rasheed had earlier scored 94 in the semi-final match against Australia. Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president and apex member P Sarath Chandra Reddy congratulated Rasheed on his brilliant performance.

He said Rasheed has been consistently scoring since the start of the current season and will be an outstanding player. Sarath Chandra Reddy wished that Rasheed will be a part of the Indian team in future.

Former team India player Y Venugopal Rao and ACA CEO MV Shiva Reddy said, "Rashid looks very confident and mentally strong. He has a bright future." All the members of the Andhra Cricket Association congratulated U-19 team India's vice-captain Rasheed.