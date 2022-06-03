Achutharapuram gas leakage: YS Jagan directs officials to provide better medical care to victims

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inquired about the ammonia gas leak incident at Achuthapuram near Visakhapatnam and sought details were from authorities on the incident. CMO officials explained the reasons that led to the incident. Authorities said the district collector immediately went and oversee the relief efforts and controlled the gas leak.



The officials said all the women working in a unit in Brandix had been evacuated and those who had fallen ill had been rushed to hospital. The authorities said everything is recovering and investigating the incident.

The CM directed that good medical care be provided to those who fell ill and ordered the concerned departmental officials to investigate the causes of the accident and see to it that similar incidents are not repeated again. The CM directed local minister Gudivada Amarnath to go to the spot who immediately left Vijayawada for Anakapalli.