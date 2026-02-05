Adani Port handles highest TEUs

Marking the highest container volume ever handled in a single vessel call at the port, Adani Gangavaram Port handled 3,400 TEUs in a single transaction.

The record setting performance was achieved during the call of MSC Tracy V, a vessel measuring 294.05-meter in length overall (LOA).

The seamless and efficient execution of this high volume operation demonstrates the port’s exceptional planning, superior berth productivity and coordinated operational excellence.

MSC honoured the partnership by presenting a commemorative memento.

This gesture reflects the long standing and evolving relationship between MSC and Adani Gangavaram Port — a journey built on trust, operational synergy, and shared commitment to service excellence.

This partnership has continued to strengthen through consistent cooperation and mutual focus on customer needs, contributing significantly to advancing operational standards and supporting the port’s sustained growth. Adani Gangavaram Port’s modern infrastructure, deep draft berths, advanced container handling systems, and integrated logistics processes enabled the smooth and timely execution of this high volume operation. The accomplishment further strengthens the port’s position as a preferred gateway for customers across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and neighboring regions.

The port remains committed to continuous improvement through digitalisation, process optimisation, and capacity enhancement to support India’s growing container trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “The milestone reflects our commitment to delivering high efficiency, reliable and customer focused logistics solutions.”