Akhila Priya wages lonely battle in Allagadda

Allagadda : TDP Allagadda candidate Bhuma Akhila Priya seems to be affected by bitter rivalry between Bhuma and Gangula families.

Political sources say that in Bhuma family, Akhila Priya has become a lone fighter with the split in her own clan. Her brother Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy and her cadre are with her while the Gangula family seems to be opposing her. The challenge is going to be tough, but she says she would emerge a powerful woman.

Allagadda is a turf for bitter family rivalry between Bhuma and Gangula. Naturally, during every election the fight would be between the two families. In the last election, Akhila Priya lost the seat to her rival Gangula Bijendranath Reddy of YSRCP.

This time most of the cadre, after divided into two groups, have gone with Bhuma Kishore Reddy, the ex-MPP, who recently joined YSRCP. In fact, Akhila and Kishore families despite being relatives are having bitter rivalry. The joining of Kishore Reddy in YSRCP clearly shows he will work against Akhila Priya.

Akhila Priya is also having rivalry with A V Subba Reddy, who is also from TDP. He openly stated that there would be no support to Akhila Priya from his side. He said that he will support Bhuma Kishore Reddy.

The bonding between AV Subba Reddy and Bhuma Kishore Reddy is very strong and they both work together for a cause. In addition to this, Akhila Priya is not on good terms with Irigela Ram Pulla Reddy, the Jana Sena Party constituency in-charge. He has also said that he will work against her.

But the dauntless Akhila Priya who is confident of winning the seat is relentlessly striving to win the hearts of the voters. She says she only needs the support from the voters not leaders. She said she is confident that voters would stand by her.

The political analysts say if she wins despite all these rivalries, then it would be really a 'miraclulous' win.