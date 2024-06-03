All arrangements made for counting in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: District Election Officer and Collector S Nagalakshmi said that all necessary arrangements are made for counting of votes of the general elections.

On Sunday, she attended the video-conference conducted by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena and said that the district administrative mechanism including electoral staff was getting ready for counting on Saturday. The CEO instructed the district level officers to follow the norms at any cost during counting and prevent any mistakes. He inquired about communications room arranged for mediapersons.

Later, Collector S Nagalakshmi said that the district administration is availing the services of 306 polling supervisors, 376 counting assistants and 325 micro observers to complete the counting process in smooth manner. They are allotted to Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in a randomised manner. Lendi College of Engineering and JNTU College are the two counting centres for the all seven Assembly constituencies and one LS constituency.

She said that prohibitory orders under Section-144 will be imposed all over the district and conducting huge rallies and processions with party flags is prohibited. Selling of liquor is also banned on the counting day.