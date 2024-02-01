All set for India-England 2nd test match tomorrow

Visakhapatnam : Arrangements are in place for the India-England second Test match to be held from February 2 to 6 at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, said ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy.

Keeping the test match in view, massive security arrangements have been made with the support of the district authorities, he said. So far, 15,000 online and 5,000 tickets were sold offline, the secretary informed.

The secretary stated that the ACA decided to provide an opportunity to club players in the state to watch the match free of cost for five days. About 2,850 club players will have free entry each day, while 2,000 students will be given an opportunity to watch the match free of cost. However, students must show their identity cards issued by their institutions, he added.

Gopinath Reddy said students would be allowed to enter ‘K’ stand from gate number 14 and they can be accompanied by teachers or in-charges.

Representatives of ACA appealed to the spectators to park their vehicles in the designated space at Kalyankumar parking layout, ‘B’ Ground. There is no possibility of parking vehicles in the surrounding areas of the stadium, they made it clear.

The ACA provides packaged drinking water bottles to buy along with free drinking water facilities for the audience. Similarly, various food stalls would be set up at the stadium.

Spectators are advised not to bring any food items including water bottles from outside. In addition to these, cameras, banners, flag sticks, school bags, laptops, matchbox, binoculars, batteries, cigarettes, lighters, helmets and electronic items are not allowed, the representatives exercised caution.

They said the match will be continued from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm and spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium from 8 am.