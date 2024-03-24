Anakapalli: National-level competition organised on crime scene investigation

Anakapalli : Superintendent of Police (SP) Anakapalli KV Murali Krishna emphasised the symbiotic relationship between the legal fraternity and law enforcement agencies.

Attending as chief guest at the national-level competition of the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) 5.0 inauguration ceremony at Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) here on Saturday, the SP shared challenges they face as investigating officers.

Tracing facts and putting pieces of evidence together play a key role in the process of criminal justice and lack of proper evidence leads to injustice, he informed, highlighting the importance of focusing on an investigative approach to find facts. Further, Murali Krishna underscored the significance of students’ engagement in legal careers and the practical experience gained through initiatives such as the CSI. Also, he shared insights into the pivotal role of crime scene investigation to ensure accurate detection and conviction of perpetrators. Creation of the crime scene is a unique academic activity for law students, through which one can gain practical experience of visiting a crime scene and honing their observation and investigative skills, the SP mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of the University Professor D. Surya Prakasa Rao encouraged the participants to look for a comprehensive discourse on the intricate facets of crime investigation. From dissecting the fundamental elements of the crime to elucidating the complexities of legal procedures, Prof Rao emphasised the indispensable role of robust state machinery in upholding the law and order. Faculty convenor and registrarI/C Nandini CP provided participants with information regarding the relevance of the competition, setting the stage for the challenges an opportunities to be faced by the participants in the legal profession and the relevance of CSI.