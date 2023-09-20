Anakapalli: Novel protest to draw officials’ attention

Anakapalli: Tribals of Ravikamatham mandal took out a novel protest to grab the attention of officials to look into their problems and put an end to them.



From Z Jogampeta to Sitabandaru, the tribals planted saplings along the slushy roads they tread on a daily basis. Demanding the attention of the authorities concerned, tribals from Cheemalapadu panchayat, Anakapalli said they were deprived of basic amenities in their villages and lack of roads is one among them. “In times of medical emergency, we find it extremely difficult to reach the nearest medical centre because of the absence of roads,” the tribals mentioned.

Earlier, heavy vehicles travelled along the kachha route which caused much damage to the roads, they pointed out. “Later, the roads were laid under the MGNREGS scheme and work related to it was taken up for two months. However, due to heavy rains, they got washed off and now several stretches of the route have been inundated with stormwater drains,” they informed.

Even now, tribals use doli to shift patients to the nearest healthcare facility. During monsoon, they said, the situation gets even worse as the route becomes difficult to carry the doli.

The tribals mentioned that despite their repeated appeals to the officials and political leaders, not much has been done to the road laying exercise in the mandal.They said that it would be useful for several families if the officials pay heed to their pleas and step forward to lay roads in the region.