Just In
Anantapur: JNTUA to conduct spot admissions on October 20
The admissions will be conducted for leftover seats in M Tech and MSc couses
Anantapur : JNTUA is conducting spot admissions for MTech/MSc programmes for vacant seats under the sponsored category on October 20. Prof R Kiranmayi, Director of Admissions, informed that the counseling for spot admissions for sponsored category seats will be held on October 20 at 10 am in the university.
The details of leftover seats in M Tech course are offered at JNTUA College of Engineering: in Structural Engineering-6 seats, Structural Engineering (Bridges and Tunnels)-7 seats of the Civil engineering department, in Electrical Power Systems- 7, Power and Industrial Drives-7 seats of EEE department, in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning-7 seats, Advanced Manufacturing Systems-7 seats of Mechanical Engineering department; in Digital Electronics and Communication Systems, VLSI System of the ECE department and in Computer Science of the Computer Science and Engineering department, 7 seats each. Nano Technology of Chemical Engineering department -7 seats. Similarly, in MSc courses offered at JNTUA –OTPRI in Food Technology-6 seats and in Food Technology and Management -7 seats are available.
Candidates who are eligible for admission need to bring the originals and xerox copies of SSC, inter, degree, marks certificates, TC, sponsorship certificate, rank card and DDs at the time of spot admission counseling on October 20. The professional work experience, rank of GATE-2023/PGECET-2023/PGCET-2023, academic merit will be the order of preference. Application registration fee is Rs 1,000.
All details regarding specialisations, seats, fee, qualifications and necessary documents are available in university website www.jntua.ac.in.