Andhra origin yoga teacher who settled in China finds place in Guinness Book of records

Vijay is a renowned yoga teacher in China from Anakapalle of Visakhapatnam district has earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. He achieved this feat by performing the octave curve for 2.32 minutes on August 4 in Zhenzhou, China.

Vijay who learned yoga while still studying later became known as a star dancer, mastering dance skills. He has worked as a dance instructor in many countries and has settled in China and is training in dance and yoga education.



Vijay's wife Jyoti was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records a few months ago as she has set a world record by doing yoga asanas with a full pregnancy. Meanwhile, the Guinness Book of World Records said it's great that Vijay now has found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the same feat.

Vijay told that there are many masters in martial arts like kung fu and karate in China and he is happy to survive the competition and get a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for yoga asanas.