Andhra Pradesh: 80.8 acres of Cannabis Plantation destroyed in Visakha agency

A special enforcement bureau and police teams on Thursday destroyed a total of 80.8 acres of cannabis plantations during an operation Parivartan program in Visakhapatnam agency . 70 acres in Annavaram and Gorlametta villages of Budaralla panchayat in Koyyuru mandal and 10.8 acres of cannabis plantations near Marripalem in GK street mandal's Rintada panchayat were destroyed and set on fire.



Earlier, the tribals in the respective villages were created awareness of cannabis eradication programs. Tribals affected by police campaigns are voluntarily pushing for the destruction of cannabis plantations. Attacks on cannabis plantations continue under the supervision of District Rural SP B Krishna Rao and Special Enforcement Bureau JD Satish Kumar. Koyyuru CI Swamy Naidu, Mamba SI J Lokesh Kumar, GK Veedhi SI Sheikh Shamir, and others participated in the program.

Also, the police on Thursday seized 34 kg of cannabis worth Rs 68,000 at Labburu junction in Munchangiputtu mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Two marijuana smugglers have been arrested and one absconded. Police seized a Bolero vehicle, a bike, and a Scooty used for cannabis smuggling.

The arrested persons were identified as Sisa Nageswara Rao of Arabir village in Makavaram panchayat and Pabitra Katal of Kalahandi village in Odisha state, SI R Santosh said.