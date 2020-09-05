Andhra Pradesh Govt urged to focus on setting up toy manufacturing parks 

Visakhapatnam: BJP MLC P V N Madhav stressed need on setting up of toy manufacturing parks in Andhra Pradesh and other States.



He had written letters to Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Electronics, IT, Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad along with AP Commerce and IT Minister M Goutham Reddy in this regard.

The MLC laid emphasis on the formulation of a national policy for toy manufacturing industry and clusters and also encourage Indian mythological based video gaming industry start-up companies. He appealed to the Ministers to encourage setting up of the start-up companies for toy manufacturing in Visakhapatnam district as it would give way to new job opportunities and also strengthen the livelihood of the artisans in Etikoppaka.

According to the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT), the MLC said, the annual turnover of the Indian toy industry is Rs 25,000 crore. But 65 per cent of the turnover is captured by the Chinese toy industry. Referring to this, Madhav appealed to the Ministers to establish toy manufacturing parks in various States, particularly in Andhra Pradesh by 2023.