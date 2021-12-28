Andhra Pradesh needs an efficient leader: Atchannaidu

Visakhapatnam: TDP State president K Atchannaidu opined that Andhra Pradesh needs an efficient leader to lead the State at present.

Speaking to the media while launching the official diary and calendar of the Telugu Nadu Vidyut Karmi kaSangham here on Monday, Atchannaidu pointed out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power by stressing 'okkasari chance ivvandi' (give me a chance). "But after getting a chance, people started facing a number of struggles," the TDP state president alleged. He made it clear that the victory of the TDP in the coming elections is certain and the situation in the State will improve again under the leadership of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said according to Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act, Rs 6,500 crore of electricity arrears will have to come from the state of Telangana. Atchannaidu recalled that Rs36,000 crore was invested to overcome the power deficit during Chandrababu's reign. He said the TDP had given uninterrupted power to agriculture and domestic purposes. He added that the State government has no dedication in solving the problems of employees of the power sector.

The TDP state president alleged that the ruling party cheated employees by giving assurances like DA, HRA. Atchannaidu said the welfare of the workers would be made possible only when TDP comes back to power.

Further, he pointed out that the problems of the employees have multiplied during the YSRCP's regime.

TDP MLA VelagapudiRamakrishnababu, MLC D Rama Rao, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, former MLA PallaSrinivasa Rao, GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivas, and politburo member VangalapudiAnitha were present.