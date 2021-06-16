Andhra Pradesh: Six Maoists killed in an exchange of fire with police in Visakhapatnam

The exchange of fire reported between Greyhounds police and Maoists at Thigalametta in the vicinity of the Mamba police station in the Koyyuru mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Six Maoists were reportedly killed in the incident. Police carried out a combing operation in the vicinity of Mamba Police station on information that there were Maoists.



The incident took place between the two groups in the early hours on Wednesday. Koyyuru CI Venkataramana said there are yet to find how many people were injured. "As it is a densely forested area, it takes time to know the details," he said.



He further said the combing is being carried out in the area with additional forces. The circle inspector said that an AK-47 rifle and other guns were found at the scene. Meanwhile, the police have carried out the search operations with a helicopter for top Maoist leaders who escaped from the spot.





