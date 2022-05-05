Andhra University inks MoU with Missouri State University

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Missouri State University here on Wednesday.

As a part of the MoU, Missouri State University, in collaboration with AU, will conduct an MS project management course for students. As a part of the course, the students are required to take a one-year 12-credit course in India and another 18-credit course at Missouri State University in the United States.

Students will then have an opportunity to do three years of optional practical training. Also, Indian students could pursue the most demanding project management course at a minimum cost.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of AU VC PVGD Prasad Reddy, Registrar V Krishnamohan and Indo Global Studies CEO Ashok Kallam, AU international student affairs dean EN Dhanunjaya Rao and others.